Freeze Warning tonight, sunny weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for our region from about 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s with clear skies. Protect those sensitive plants tonight and leave the water dripping to avoid freezing pipes.

The Weekend

It will be a very cold start to the weekend as we wake up to freezing temperatures and frost Saturday morning. The good news is we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day! Highs will only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. It will still be a chilly night, but at least we won’t see those freezing temperatures again.

The sunshine continues Sunday! Highs will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. We will see a few more clouds here and there, but it still should be a very nice day. Some models are showing our next system moving in overnight Sunday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this.

Extended Forecast

Heading into next week, a cold front looks to stall out to our north which will provide us with daily rain chances.

Highs will remain in the mid-60s Monday with scattered showers mainly in our northern counties. Stray rain chances continue throughout the rest of the week. This will change as models start to become more confident with rain throughout the week.

Temperatures look to get back into the low to mid-70s for highs and upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. Another front could move in by the end of next week and into the weekend bringing more rain. More on that later.

