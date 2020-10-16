Exclusive: Governor Beshear reacts to allegations of misusing taxpayer money

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear answered questions from WYMT’s Steve Hensley for nearly 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

Beshear was asked about State Treasurer Allison Ball claiming he suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Ball also says the governor misused taxpayer’s money in carrying out some of the pandemic restrictions last spring.

You can hear his response to those allegations, other questions about COVID-19 and the upcoming election by watching the video above.

