Advertisement

Exclusive: Governor Beshear reacts to allegations of misusing taxpayer money

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear answered questions from WYMT’s Steve Hensley for nearly 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

Beshear was asked about State Treasurer Allison Ball claiming he suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Ball also says the governor misused taxpayer’s money in carrying out some of the pandemic restrictions last spring.

You can hear his response to those allegations, other questions about COVID-19 and the upcoming election by watching the video above.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

USPS worker responsible for discarded absentee ballots no longer employed, could face federal charges

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A statement from a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the person “is no longer employed by the USPS. I cannot provide any further details surrounding their employment due to federal privacy concerns.”

News

Gov. Andy Beshear Exclusive Interview with WYMT

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Forecast

Freeze Warning tonight, sunny weekend ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Freeze Warning is in effect for our region from about 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

News

Man arrested on Robbery charges in Harlan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Matthew Hinkle of Jones Creek was arrested after officers found outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Latest News

News

Businesses continue to see increased tourism at Red River Gorge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Some attractions seeing numbers like never before with people coming all the way from Michigan and Georgia.

State

UK tests dorm wastewater for COVID-19, hopes to find places of infection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
At the University of Kentucky, scientists are testing the dorm’s wastewater for COVID-19. So far UK has tested the water of 6 dorms, one twice. Hopefully, this will help identify places of infection at the university.

State

Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
For the first time since March, a live event is scheduled inside Rupp Arena.

State

WATCH | UK tests dorm wastewater for COVID-19, hopes to find places of infection

Updated: 12 hours ago
UK tests dorm wastewater for COVID-19, hopes to find places of infection

News

Pike County Schools will return to virtual learning next week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The decision was posted on the school district’s Facebook page on Thursday.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Rain ends, skies clear, much cooler air in place

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! It will be a bit on the dreary side for a while today, but the weekend looks much better.