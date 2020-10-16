Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 7-year-old boy.
Prophet Johnson may be in the company of an adult female relative and traveling in a dark colored Chrysler 300 with large rims, police said.
He has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or call 911.
