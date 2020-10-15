Advertisement

Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As we track Whitley County’s case totals lying in the red zone, a couple with the virus is sharing their experience.

Sheri and Alan Richardson tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The state’s Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows Whitley County has 674 total cases on Wednesday.

“The virus got us and it’s hit my family very hard,” Sheri said.

She said her family took the virus seriously from day one.

(Story continues below photo.)

A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.
A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.(Richardson family)

“When this all started of course we quarantined like the rest of the nation did,” Sheri said.

When her husband Alan started having mild symptoms, she immediately encouraged him to get tested and quarantine. 24 hours later, she had to take him to the emergency room.

“His oxygen level was 72, they put Alan in CCU, Alan has COVID in both lungs, he has pneumonia in both lungs,” Sheri said.

At the hospital, she feared the worst.

“I thought, ‘I may never see my husband again,’" she said.

Shortly after, Sheri started having symptoms. She tested positive and her children, Hailey and Ryan, were negative, but they became their parents' caretakers.

“This is very hard on my family. My husband’s in the hospital all by himself and I’m downstairs,” Sheri said.

Sheri worked at the health department for 25 years and Alan is a teacher. She said they took every precaution they could.

“The health department’s doing everything they can possibly do in this county, working overtime,” Sheri said.

She said it’s time for people in Whitley County to step up.

“Don’t wear the mask under the nose. Wear your mask,” Sheri said. “I may be a policeman from now on with this COVID thing."

The family matriarch said she knows her community is compassionate. And right now, the best way to show it is to take COVID-19 seriously.

Sheri says her husband is expected to be released from the hospital this Friday. She says doctors told her husband he will have a long road to recovery.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Beattyville long term care facility

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Signature HealthCARE owns the facility and will be releasing a statement on the specific number of cases.

News

'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a Facebook post in mid-September, Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced he tested positive for COVID-19, along with some of his family.

News

Bell County Judge Executive talks COVID-19 experience 6 p.m.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Breaks Interstate Park is a hot spot for geocaching.

Regional

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Firefighters say keeping bedroom doors closed can deprive a fire of oxygen and buy you valuable time to escape.

News

One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

You can get coronavirus more than once

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An elderly Dutch woman has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say several counties are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases right now. Six counties in Eastern Kentucky are in the red category on the state incidence map as of the last update on Tuesday.