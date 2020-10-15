Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

You can watch his news conference below:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

