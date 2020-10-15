Advertisement

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County

Two were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County
Two were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Laurel County Sheriff Detective Bryon Lawson and other Laurel County deputies arrested two people. The two people were arrested four miles east of London.

Deputies found a glass pipe, blue pills, several needles, methamphetamine and cash.

Jessica Perkins, 28, of Manchester was charged with speeding, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Moore, 42, of Manchester was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Moore attempted to hide methamphetamine pills and crush the glass pipe by dropping it on the roadside.

Both Perkins and Moore were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Justice for Wes Hook’: Missing man’s murder suspects indicted in Floyd County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Wesley Hook's disappearance in June became a murder investigation by July. Three of the four people suspected in his disappearance were indicted for his murder this week.

News

Eastbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after sinkhole repairs

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The lanes were closed due to repairs to a sinkhole which developed near the Tunnel Ridge Road overpass in late July.

News

How parents can help their children through traumatic experiences

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Dr. Haas said how a parent or loved talks to a child about a traumatic experience depends on the age.

News

MCHC Grant at 5:30

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

News

Moonlight Festival in Somerset at 5:30

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments report multiple COVID-19 deaths, cases Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky are reporting elevated numbers of cases right now. As of Wednesday, nine counties are in red on the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map.

State

Madison Co. woman who won car on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ selling it to help special needs children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A big prize is going to make a big impact on kids in Madison County as one woman donates her winnings.

News

Somerset’s hosts Moonlight Festival despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Somerset music festival

State

Gov. Beshear announces 20 deaths, 1,260 new cases Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

MCHC to create transitional housing for men recovery from substance abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
A nearly 1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission is helping make the project possible.