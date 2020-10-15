Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Laurel County Sheriff Detective Bryon Lawson and other Laurel County deputies arrested two people. The two people were arrested four miles east of London.

Deputies found a glass pipe, blue pills, several needles, methamphetamine and cash.

Jessica Perkins, 28, of Manchester was charged with speeding, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Moore, 42, of Manchester was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

Moore attempted to hide methamphetamine pills and crush the glass pipe by dropping it on the roadside.

Both Perkins and Moore were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

