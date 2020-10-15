Advertisement

Somerset’s hosts Moonlight Festival despite COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of people are expected in downtown Somerset Saturday for a music festival.
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Somerset Saturday for a music festival.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI CO, Ky. (WYMT) - Alan Keck, the Mayor of Somerset, believes says an event Saturday that could attract thousands of people will not only be safe but it is needed.

Keck says the downtown could be filled Saturday night for the Moonlight Festival. More than 10,00 strolled through downtown Somerset for last year’s festival.

“It’s centered around music and food. To me it’s community," said Keck.

Keck says that sense of community has been missing for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Keck says “To me this is God’s living room. We are going to experience that Saturday. I encourage everyone to do that with us.”

According to health officials, a safety plan was submitted that included guidelines and contact tracing. It will be up to the city to make sure the rules and guidelines are followed. Five entrances will allow for temperature checks and masks will be required.

Keck says he believes just having the event outdoors adds a level of safety, but local health leaders say, as they saw at a Kentucky tent meeting, the virus can and will spread outside. But Keck says recent gatherings in Somerset have stayed safe.

Keck says “We have Somersplash water park, 40,000 came through and no known cases.”

The festival includes both local and national musicians, the event takes place all day Saturday.

