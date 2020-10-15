Police help Floyd County business remove unusual visitor

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a story that is perfect for this year, police were called to a Floyd County business Wednesday to remove an unwanted customer.

In a Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, officials say store employees called them to report a bobcat had found his way inside.

Kentucky State troopers, Martin Police officers and deputies responded and were safely able to remove the little guy and get him back to the woods where he belongs.

We’re told the bobcat did not resist, well not much as you can see in the pictures below, and no injuries were reported.

