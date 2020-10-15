Advertisement

NOAA releases 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook

(KOTA)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA released their 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.

NOAA’s winter forecast favors warmer, drier conditions across the southern half of the U.S. and cooler, wetter conditions across the northern half.

Forecasts suggest that Kentucky has a 33% chance of seeing above-average temperatures for the winter months.

NOAA released its Winter Weather Outlook for 2020-2021
NOAA released its Winter Weather Outlook for 2020-2021(NOAA)

Kentucky falls into the category of equal chances for below, near or above-average precipitation.

NOAA released its 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA released its 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook(NOAA)

Remember, this is only one outlook. The WYMT Weather Team will be releasing their 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook in late November.

