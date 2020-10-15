Advertisement

Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Beattyville long term care facility

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(WJHG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that a long term care facility in Beattyville has multiple cases of COVID-19.

KRDHD and the State Department for Public Health are working closely with staff at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center as multiple people tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Signature HealthCARE owns the facility and will be releasing a statement on the specific number of cases.

