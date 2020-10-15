MCHC to create transitional housing for men recovery from substance abuse

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new grant will help people in the community on the road to recovery.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation received a nearly 1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Mike Caudill, CEO of MCHC, says helping transform part of the old Whitesburg High School into transitional housing for men recovering from substance abuse.

“What ARC has done is provided us the funding through a matching grant to be able to take one of the buildings known locally as the English building and make that into 22 efficiency apartments for people who are in active recovery," said Caudill. "This is a bridge for the addiction recovery program that they’ve been in as their integrating back into the community. "

Sonji Adams, the Behavior Health Coordinator, says this could help with sustainability.

“If they went from like residential straight into our outpatient services and for some of our patients they have commented that it was a very abrupt transition and so this would be something to kind of bridge that gap," said Adams.

Not only providing a roof over someone’s head but other aspects to further their success.

“What we are hoping to do is sustain their recovery through different programs through counseling, job skills, life skills, education and concentrate on their health and well-being,” said Caudill.

The proposed plans have the project completed in nearly 18 months but Caudill says he is hoping to have it completed before then.

