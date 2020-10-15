Martin County School District returns to virtual learning

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, a statement was released by Superintendent Larry James of the Martin County School District saying that due to positive cases in the Martin County School District, the district will return to virtual learning Friday, October 16.

A positive case was reported at each of the following schools: Warfield Elementary, Martin County Middle School and Martin County High School.

Martin County Schools are following the health department’s guidelines, proceeding with contact tracing and cleaning to help stop the spread of the virus.

Resuming in-person learning will be considered as cases begin to decline.

Meal delivery will begin Monday, October 19, 2020, and they will be delivered each day during the week.

Martin County School district asks parents and guardians to watch for symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, body chills, and shortness of breath.

Superintendent James says do not bring children to school if they were exposed to the virus or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact your local healthcare provider.

