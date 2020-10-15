Advertisement

Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

According to the dashboard, of the schools reporting, there are 398 students and 78 staff who are quarantined as of Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A K-12 school dashboard exists for Kentucky school districts to self-report cases of COVID-19, and it’s been up and running for about two weeks.

“Our goal that we all share is we all want our kids to be back in school,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.

The first step in reaching that goal is keeping tabs on the spread of COVID-19 in each individual school building, which is what the K-12 school self-reporting dashboard does.

Schools can enter data like the number of students and staff who are positive for the virus and the number of quarantined individuals.

“It helps us to keep an eye on our schools, it helps inform parents, and it helps educate community members,” Coleman said. “It helps give really actionable information to communities as a whole as to what is going on right in their own back yards.”

But, two weeks in, leaders have noticed that not every school is using it.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Coleman said more than 200 schools have not reported any data to the dashboard.

“It’s a big concern because it is impeding our opportunity to make sure that every kid can return to the classroom,” Coleman said. “It’s failing to provide really important information to families and to communities.”

WKYT reached out to Berea Independence Schools, one of the closest in our area that was listed as not reporting to the dashboard.

School officials said it was because of a technical issue that has since been fixed, and they’ve always reported numbers to their local health department.

“I don’t want to get stuck on the 200 that haven’t reported, that means that there are 1,500 schools out there doing the right thing,” Coleman said. “They should be commended for that because they are putting their families first and making sure our kids are safe.”

