Local health departments report multiple COVID-19 deaths, cases Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 21. Health officials reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 583 with 46 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new death in Knott County. The death was an 88-year-old woman. This brings the county’s death toll to 2. Knott County also had eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 270 with 121 of those active. Lee County has one new case which brings the county’s total to 26 with 11 of those active. Letcher County reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 261 with 127 of those active. There are 15 new cases in Perry County bringing the county’s total to 406 with 91 of those active. Wolfe County has two new cases bringing the county’s total to 60 with 24 of those active. Health officials also reported 15 recovered cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported a new death and 15 new cases. This brings the county’s total to 687.

The Knox County Health Department reported 10 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 702 with 167 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported eight new cases, three probable cases, three recovered cases and six hospitalized cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 390 with 78 of those active. Jackson County reported one new case and six probable cases bringing the county’s total to 235 with 47 active cases. Rockcastle County had eight new cases and one recovered cases. Four of those cases come from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation which are all employees. This brings the county’s total to 190 with 68 active.

The Pike County Health Department reported 30 new cases since its last update on October 13. This brings the county’s total to 703 with 173 of those active cases.

The Floyd County Health Department reported an outbreak of COVID-19 stemming from a revival held the week of October 3rd through October 9th at Victorious Faith Church in Prestonsburg. If you attend services there you could have come into contact with people at the church who have since tested positive for the virus.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,157 with 362 of those active and 13 in the hospital.

