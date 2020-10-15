Kitten stumbles onto Kentucky airport ramp and into a new family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - A lucky kitten found itself on a terminal ramp at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday.

The airport said on Twitter that the kitten was cleaned up by its ops team and was taken care of overnight.

On Wednesday, a public safety officer with the airport adopted him. According to WLKY, the kitty is living with Officer Wes England. He reportedly named the newest addition to his family “Boeing,” Bo for short.

“A happy ending for everyone!” the airport said on Twitter.

Our Ops team rescued this stray kitten on the terminal ramp, cleaned it up and cared for it overnight, and the next day one of our Public Safety Officers adopted him! A happy ending for everyone! #Airport Ops to the rescue! #flylouisville #rescue pic.twitter.com/q6V6NAADLM — FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.