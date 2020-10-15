Kitten stumbles onto Kentucky airport ramp and into a new family
A lucky kitten found itself on a terminal ramp at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The airport said on Twitter that the kitten was cleaned up by its ops team and was taken care of overnight.
On Wednesday, a public safety officer with the airport adopted him. According to WLKY, the kitty is living with Officer Wes England. He reportedly named the newest addition to his family “Boeing,” Bo for short.
“A happy ending for everyone!” the airport said on Twitter.
