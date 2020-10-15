‘Justice for Wes Hook’: Missing man’s murder suspects indicted in Floyd County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Wesley Hook since June.

The missing person case became a murder investigation when Hook’s car was found abandoned and burned with human remains inside.

“I really, at the time, didn’t think it would be this way. I really thought Wes would show up," said Pikeville Police Department PIO Tony Conn. “And as the days went by then you start worrying this is going to turn into something else. And, unfortunately, it did.”

Since that discovery, four people were arrested in connection with the case. Police believe Krystle Williams, Sky Smallwood, Eric Deleon and Enos Little each played a role in the disappearance and murder of Hook. Though the remains found in the car have not been identified, Conn said the statements from the suspects and the evidence discovered were enough to warrant indictments.

“A job as a police officer, or a detective, is this: You’re speaking for someone that is unable to speak for their self,” said Conn. “And Wesley is not able to speak for himself. So Detective (Bruce) Collins had to do that.”

Indictments were handed down by a Floyd County grand jury Tuesday, charging Little, Deleon and Williams with kidnapping and murder. Deleon and Williams are also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Police believe Hook was murdered at the Alpike Motel in Floyd County before being burned in his vehicle in Pike County. Though Smallwood was not indicted in Floyd County, all four people- who are currently in the Pike County Detention Center- face charges in Pike County.

“It makes us feel like we are getting somewhere with this case now,” Conn said. “Those four people, that, we know they’re dangerous. And we know they’re capable of doing something like this. So we’ve got them incarcerated and in jail. So that takes four people, that need to be off of the street, off of the street.”

Conn said the investigation has been hard on the family, but he hopes they find peace with each step forward.

“It’s a relief, in a way, that we got the indictments. But now we’ve got to work harder," he said. “So, the first part’s done. Let’s see this through and get justice for Wes Hook.”

Deleon, Little and Williams are held on a $2 million cash bond and are expected to return to Floyd County for arraignment on December 3.

