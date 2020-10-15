How parents can help their children through traumatic experiences

(WYMT) - What seemed like a calm fall day, resulted in two young kids being shot. One died and the other is in the hospital but is expected to survive.

“The most important things are to be present, be calm, listen to what they’re asking, answer with the truth," said Dr. Marjorie Haas who specializes in pediatrics and newborn care.

Dr. Haas said how a parent or loved talks to a child about a traumatic experience depends on the age.

“They need to be reassured, they need to feel safe," said Haas. “They may, depending on their age, in the four or five-year-old range and they may have magical thinking,” added Haas.

Some children may blame the bad situation on themselves. Dr. Haas said being honest is the best way to prevent that.

“The most important thing is to speak truth to the situation, so, in and easily identifiable language, and developmentally appropriate ways," said Haas.

As WYMT works to gather more information about the shooting, Haas said it is important for parents to listen to their child’s concerns.

“The discussion is just, how do you feel about that, what do you think, validating the fact that they do have feelings," added Haas.

Haas even offered advice to parents of younger kids.

“If they are artistic, maybe you could draw something, or maybe you could write down how you feel, write down something," said Haas.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.