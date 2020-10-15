High school class makes masks for entire school

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Masks are a new accessory that ￼is mandatory to school outfits in 2020.

“When I wear it it protects everyone else and if it needs to be done it needs to be done so we can go to school,” said Lynn Camp student Julia Shepherd.

“You want to go see your family do you want to keep them safe. You want to keep your teacher safe here,” said Lynn Camp student Amara Lewis.

Something Lynn Camp’s Family and Consumer Science teacher Jodie Carnes ￼saw could be an issue early on.

￼"As the pandemic went on it was more more questionable about when school would start. I got up with Mr. Canada with the promise neighborhood Grant and pitch the idea to him about making sure every kid in the building had a mask that would fit their face," said Carnes.

“All of the masks the school provided for them didn’t really fit properly. They were falling off,” said Lewis.

The Promise Neighborhood Grant is part of the Berea College Partners for Education Program. With the pandemic forcing the program to change its focus from field trips to projects.

“All of the materials were supplied by the promise neighborhood grant through partners for education and all the labor is on the student side and the pathway,” said Arthur Canada with the program.

Carnes class, and a group of students and graduates who started in the summer, got to work on the project of suppling the entire school.

“So far we have done 275 which covered all of the students in the elementary and we are working on our next batch of us around 300 for the middle and high,” said Carnes.

Rewarding for the students as they also learn life skills.

“It makes me feel really happy because it showed on their faces that they were really happy to receive something,” said Shepherd.

And making education fun for elementary students.

“We actually had our ag teacher dress up in the mascot costume and we sewed a big mask so we had a whole educational thing about why it’s important to wear masks,” said Carnes.

Carnes says her students that made the masks can use the project for their FCCLA projects that they will use in regional and state competitions.

