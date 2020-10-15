Advertisement

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Not due to COVID-19
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A haunted house attraction in Wayne that’s drawn thousands of patrons eager to be spooked during the past four years is shutting down early in 2020.

“It’s very disappointing,” co-owner and operator Shannon Ramey said.

Operators of Twelvepole Manor on Keyser Street say someone made a complaint to the fire marshal’s office.

Fire marshals inspected the attraction Tuesday and pointed out several things that weren’t up to code.

The owners say those included not enough fire exits and some doorways being too narrow, along with electrical issues.

Ramey says they don’t have enough time to make all the fixes this season, so two weeks before Halloween, they’ve already sold their last ticket.

“We just wanted to go ahead and take the safety of all our employees and customers into consideration,” Ramey said. “We just voluntarily closed until we can get it up to code.”

Reese Beekman lives near the haunted attraction and says the early closure is a major letdown for Wayne.

“When they closed it, I was really bummed out and disappointed,” he said.

“It’s brought a lot of business to a lot of the restaurants and gas stations here,” Ramey said.

They’re expecting to make the necessary accommodations and be ready to open next fall. It’s another example of why so many are eager to turn the page on 2020.

“I think everybody was looking for something good to go out and spend time with their family doing,” Ramey said. “We’ve required masks and 6-foot distancing. We’ve had hand sanitizer stations and everything to try and keep everyone safe, and it’s just sad it’s ended this way.”

Ramey says they will be holding an outdoor Halloween block party outside the manor after trick-or-treat from 8 p.m. to midnight.

He says they also do a Christmas fundraiser there, which they’re hoping to be able to do outdoors this winter.

