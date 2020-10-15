Advertisement

God’s Pantry Food Bank will host second “Basket Brigade” in November

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank is teaming up with several organizations to make sure some families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic will have a Thanksgiving meal they can enjoy at home.

Volunteers will gather at the Southeast Regional Distribution Center in London on from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th to put together the boxes with all the traditional trimmings, including a frozen turkey. Officials say the goal is to feed more than 500 families in Laurel County. Those boxes will be distributed at a later date.

“For the second year we will come together to pack boxes full of items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, and this year we think that is even more important,” says Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank. “We’ve seen families struggle to make ends meet and COVID-19 has changed how everyone interacts, having a traditional Thanksgiving meal may bring a small amount of comfort for those experiencing hunger.”

In order to make sure social distancing and safety guidelines are followed, officials are asking those who would like to help pack boxes that day register for a shift online. The shifts are first come, first serve and some are already booked. Packers must be 18 or older to participate.

There is also a virtual option that allows you to purchase a box for a family. Both the in-person and online options have registration fees. All participants will receive a t-shirt.

