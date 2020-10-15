Advertisement

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - House fires can be devastating, leaving ashes and sometimes lives in the wake of their damage.

Sometimes fires can be prevented, but fire officials say closing bedroom doors can be lifesaving.

The closed door acts as a temporary shield that keeps you safe, while firefighters work to rescue you.

“By closing the door, you are starving the fire of oxygen so it’s not going to be able to grow as quick,” said Joey Puterbaugh, a fire captain with the Teays Valley Fire Department.

Depending on how old your home is, a closed door can put more time on the clock for you to make it out safely.

About 34 years ago, firefighters had about 17 minutes to rescue you from your home. Nowadays, they only have three minutes, Puterbaugh told WSAZ. He explained that’s partly because of synthetic materials used in modern construction.

Fire officials say this can be a challenge for young children, as many of them prefer to sleep with the door open. They encourage parents to talk with their children and start conversations about fire escape plans and fire safety.

“Help them understand that by having their door closed it’s actually there to help them and they can still get out of their room if they need to,” Puterbaugh said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Beattyville long term care facility

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Signature HealthCARE owns the facility and will be releasing a statement on the specific number of cases.

News

'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a Facebook post in mid-September, Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced he tested positive for COVID-19, along with some of his family.

News

Bell County Judge Executive talks COVID-19 experience 6 p.m.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Breaks Interstate Park is a hot spot for geocaching.

Regional

Firefighters: Closing the bedroom door can save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
Firefighters say keeping bedroom doors closed can deprive a fire of oxygen and buy you valuable time to escape.

News

Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.

News

One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

You can get coronavirus more than once

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An elderly Dutch woman has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say several counties are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases right now. Six counties in Eastern Kentucky are in the red category on the state incidence map as of the last update on Tuesday.