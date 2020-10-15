Advertisement

Corbin, Prestonsburg boys soccer win district titles

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District champions were crowned on the soccer field on Wednesday night, as both Prestonsburg and Corbin earned district titles with dominant wins.

Prestonsburg won 5-1 over Martin County in the 57th District championship game. The Blackcats are looking for their third straight 15th Region title.

At South Laurel, Corbin rolled over the Cardinals, 10-0 to win a second straight 49th District championship. The Redhounds hope to make it back to the state tournament after falling to South Laurel in last year’s 13th Region title game.

