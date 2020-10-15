Corbin, Prestonsburg boys soccer win district titles

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District champions were crowned on the soccer field on Wednesday night, as both Prestonsburg and Corbin earned district titles with dominant wins.

Prestonsburg won 5-1 over Martin County in the 57th District championship game. The Blackcats are looking for their third straight 15th Region title.

At South Laurel, Corbin rolled over the Cardinals, 10-0 to win a second straight 49th District championship. The Redhounds hope to make it back to the state tournament after falling to South Laurel in last year’s 13th Region title game.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.