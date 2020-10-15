Cold front moves through later, rain chances increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the first half of the day, because some big changes are on the way this evening and for the weekend.

Today and Tomorrow

Temperatures are all over the board this morning, so depending on where you are, you could wake up chilly or feeling ok. Sunshine will be around for a while before starting to mix with clouds, especially the deeper into the day we get. At this point, I think we stay dry until at least after dark.

It will be a breezy day. Winds will be out of the southwest early, which will warm us up quickly, and then shift to the northwest as the cold front comes blowing in. Highs should climb back into the low to mid-70s before crashing into the upper 40s tonight. Rain chances are best overnight, but some could linger into Friday morning, especially near the Kentucky/Virginia border.

Skies will gradually clear Friday afternoon and clear completely out Friday night, so you know what that means: It’s going to be cold. Daytime highs on Friday will not get out of the 50s. It will be a chilly night for football fans and I still think we get to freezing with frost in our sheltered valleys across the mountains. The official forecast low is 35.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend looks pretty nice, just a little cooler. Sunny skies highlight both days, with maybe just a few more clouds on Sunday. Models are trying to hint at a cold front Sunday night into Monday, but I’m not sold on it yet. Highs on Saturday will be around 60 and climb into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

Models are all over the place for next week. The GFS has rain chances every day while the European is dry. I’d say there is at least a small chance for rain each day through the middle of next week. It’s something we’ll have to watch. Temperatures will start a warming trend. Starting off in the 60s on Monday and getting close to 80 by the end of the week.

