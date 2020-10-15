Cold front arrives bringing rain tonight, cooler air Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is on the way which means we’ll see a little bit of rain overnight.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds and rain chances increase tonight as that cold front moves into the mountains. We are expecting light rain tonight with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Most of the rain will arrive later tonight into the very early morning hours Friday. Clouds and a few rain chances will linger throughout the morning hours, but skies should clear out by the afternoon hours. Highs look to only get into the mid-50s for highs after this front moves through. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s! We will likely see our first frost of the season late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Freeze Watch for Dickenson and Buchanan County, VA.

Friday night football fans, bundle up! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s by kickoff and lower 40s by the time you are heading home.

Weekend Forecast

Gorgeous weather returns just in time for the weekend!

We will see plenty of sunshine both days however, it will be a little bit on the cooler side. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 40s. It will be a little bit warmer Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

A few more clouds move back into the mountains Monday with the possibility for a few rain chances. Highs will remain in the lower 60s before the 70s start to return by Tuesday.

We could see a few stray rain chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, but drier weather looks to return by Thursday. Highs will increase as we head throughout the week. We could be back into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

