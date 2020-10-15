Advertisement

Clay County freshman Tate Rice earns Player of the Week

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County has a young football team with only seven seniors. Luckily for them, they have younger guys like Tate Rice to step up.

“It felt good," Rice said. "I wasn’t really expecting it being the youngest player on the team.”

For Rice, he had his first start and varsity football game this year.

“You know anytime you come up from middle school to high school, its a whole different game," Rice’s head coach Mike Sizemore said about the freshman. "The game is so much faster, so much more complicated and I’m not gonna lie, there’s still times I worry about him out there. You know, he’s still young, he’s still a freshman.”

But just because he’s a younger guy on the team, doesn’t mean he acts like it.

“I lead by example I give 110 percent in practice and in games and in everything we do," Rice said.

Rice certainly led by example in Week 5, putting up 310 yards and have six of Clay County’s seven touchdowns in a 54-32 win over Casey County.

“Really exciting to see him have success against those guys, and his teammates are always excited for him," Sizemore said. "They give him hard time here and there as any freshman would get playing varsity football, but he takes it in stride and has done a great job for us and we hope he can keep it up over the next couple of games.”

Even though he’s just a freshman, Rice hopes his road doesn’t end on Friday nights.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing college football and hopefully, the success moving forward will help me out," Rice said.

For now, Rice stays focused on helping the Tigers win on Friday nights before he thinks too much about playing on Saturdays.

