Advertisement

Campbell Co. man accused of assaulting girlfriend indicted

A Campbell County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was indicted Wednesday, October 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
A Campbell County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was indicted Wednesday, October 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.
A Campbell County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was indicted Wednesday, October 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.(TBI)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was indicted Wednesday, October 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI said they launched an investigation in July at the request of Attorney General Jared Effler after an incident occurred involving Paul Boshears. Investigators said Boshears assaulted his girlfriend at a home on Ivey Hollow Road, causing her serious bodily injury.

Wednesday, Boshears was indicted with one count of Aggravated Assault. The TBI said he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on charges related to a separate incident involving the same woman.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police help Floyd County business remove unusual visitor

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State troopers, Martin Police officers and deputies responded and were safely able to remove the little guy and get him back to the woods where he belongs.

Forecast

Cold front moves through later, rain chances increase

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Enjoy the first half of the day, because some big changes are on the way this evening and for the weekend.

Regional

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fire marshals inspected the attraction and pointed out several things that weren't up to code.

News

'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

WATCH | Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
As we track Whitley County’s case totals lying in the red zone, a couple with the virus is sharing their experience.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 4 hours ago
A K-12 school dashboard exists for Kentucky school districts to self-report cases of COVID-19, and it’s been up and running for about two weeks.

State

40 species of sharks identified by fossils in Mammoth Cave

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Scientists at Mammoth Cave National Park have been digging through fossils and identified at least 40 different species of sharks that lived in the park.

Regional

W.Va. Department of Education: university student teachers now able to be substitute teachers for schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
“There are critical substitute shortages in parts of the state without COVID,” said Dr. Carla Warren, director of the office of Educator Development and Support for the state.

Regional

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Fire marshals inspected the attraction and pointed out several things that weren't up to code.

State

Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Coleman said more than 200 schools have not reported any data to the dashboard.

State

Kentucky miner dies after being struck by coal scoop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A coal miner working underground in western Kentucky has died after being struck by a coal scoop.