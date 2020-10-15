Campbell Co. man accused of assaulting girlfriend indicted

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was indicted Wednesday, October 14, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI said they launched an investigation in July at the request of Attorney General Jared Effler after an incident occurred involving Paul Boshears. Investigators said Boshears assaulted his girlfriend at a home on Ivey Hollow Road, causing her serious bodily injury.

Wednesday, Boshears was indicted with one count of Aggravated Assault. The TBI said he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on charges related to a separate incident involving the same woman.

