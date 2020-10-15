Advertisement

6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today, Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks are focused on the economy, traveling to different parts of central Kentucky to discuss their efforts to keep people working.

Thursday morning Representative Barr was in Nicholasville, where he expressed his support for the CARES Act. He met with the owner of MVC Manufacturing, a company that specializes in creating parts for vehicles. The company received several loans from the coronavirus relief package.

“We know that there were 50,000 businesses in Kentucky alone that received this emergency lifeline,” Barr said.

While Barr expressed his support for the cares act, Josh Hicks announced his plan to make college more affordable. It’s called the American Dream scholarship. The plan will make the first two years of higher education free.

“It shouldn’t be so hard to get ahead. I want to make it easier for people to get ahead and have better lives to achieve the American dream and right now there’s never been a better time to invest in Kentuckians and the American people,” Hicks said.

The candidates briefly spoke about their political attack ads toward each other.

“We highlighted our differences between finding and getting results, like this, and the differences between the values and our opponent, that’s natural,” Barr said.

“I think it’s a shame that you can spend eight years in Congress and then not run on your own accomplishments, instead lie about your opponent,” Hicks said.

The candidates spent the afternoon traveling through central Kentucky building support for their campaigns.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

MCHC to create transitional housing for men recovery from substance abuse

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
A nearly 1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission is helping make the project possible.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 222,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Cold front arrives bringing rain tonight, cooler air Friday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Clouds and rain chances increase tonight as that cold front moves into the mountains.

News

Martin County School District returns to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Resuming in-person learning will be considered as cases begin to decline.

Latest News

News

God’s Pantry Food Bank will host second “Basket Brigade” in November

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Volunteers will gather at the Southeast Regional Distribution Center in London on from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th to put together the boxes with all the traditional trimmings, including a frozen turkey.

State

6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

Updated: 11 hours ago
6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

News

Police help Floyd County business remove unusual visitor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky State troopers, Martin Police officers and deputies responded and were safely able to remove the little guy and get him back to the woods where he belongs.

Forecast

Cold front moves through later, rain chances increase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Enjoy the first half of the day, because some big changes are on the way this evening and for the weekend.

Regional

Haunted house attraction shutting down early

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fire marshals inspected the attraction and pointed out several things that weren't up to code.