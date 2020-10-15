6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today, Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks are focused on the economy, traveling to different parts of central Kentucky to discuss their efforts to keep people working.

Thursday morning Representative Barr was in Nicholasville, where he expressed his support for the CARES Act. He met with the owner of MVC Manufacturing, a company that specializes in creating parts for vehicles. The company received several loans from the coronavirus relief package.

“We know that there were 50,000 businesses in Kentucky alone that received this emergency lifeline,” Barr said.

While Barr expressed his support for the cares act, Josh Hicks announced his plan to make college more affordable. It’s called the American Dream scholarship. The plan will make the first two years of higher education free.

“It shouldn’t be so hard to get ahead. I want to make it easier for people to get ahead and have better lives to achieve the American dream and right now there’s never been a better time to invest in Kentuckians and the American people,” Hicks said.

The candidates briefly spoke about their political attack ads toward each other.

“We highlighted our differences between finding and getting results, like this, and the differences between the values and our opponent, that’s natural,” Barr said.

“I think it’s a shame that you can spend eight years in Congress and then not run on your own accomplishments, instead lie about your opponent,” Hicks said.

The candidates spent the afternoon traveling through central Kentucky building support for their campaigns.

