Advertisement

You can get coronavirus more than once

By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly Dutch woman has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice.

There have been some reported cases of reinfection worldwide, most recently a 25-year-old man in Nevada. This could be frightening news for many who have already recovered from the virus once.

Louisville resident Yolanda Bridgewater-Ford got the coronavirus in March. She survived and is doing much better now, but the effects don’t completely go away.

“Still feeling a little tired,” Bridgewater-Ford said.

The thought of going through a second round of COVID is frightening to her.

“I ended up not having my sight,” Bridgewater-Ford said. “Just the whole deal with the hospital and being at home on oxygen. It was a big deal, very scary.”

Dr. Robert Quigley is an infectious disease expert and is also the Senior Vice President and Global Medical Director for International SOS. Quigley said it’s not at all surprising that people are getting reinfected, adding that the virus is mutating and there are different strains of the virus.

“If you’ve had the infection once and you are thinking you may have immunity, you might,” Quigley said. “More likely than not, you will have some immunity only if you are exposed to that same exact virus again with the same nucleotide sequence.”

As far as reinfection, Quigley said he believes the outcome can be different for everyone. Some may suffer harsh symptoms, while others could have mild or no symptoms.  As far as a vaccine, Quigley said he believes once it’s available it will provide some immunity.

“Will it be perfect?” Quigley asked. “No, it won’t be perfect. Just like with the flu vaccine, it’s not perfect either because the virus, the influenza virus is constantly mutating. If in fact the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to continue to mutate, that means the vaccine based on a particular strain may not be as efficacious as we like.”

That’s why Quigley warned against COVID fatigue. He said mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing are all still critical.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case 6 p.m.

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say several counties are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases right now. Six counties in Eastern Kentucky are in the red category on the state incidence map as of the last update on Tuesday.

News

COVID-19 Reinfection at 5:30pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Mill Springs battlefield declared a national park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

News

Battlefield in Southern Kentucky now included in National Park System

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mill Springs became part of the National Parks System on Tuesday.

State

Marsy’s Law is back on the ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Your ballot may look a little different depending on where you live, but the one thing every voter will be deciding on is Marsy’s Law.

State

Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day numbers Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Big cool down on the way as cold front arrives Thursday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

State

$37 million in funding for crime victim service coming to Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
133 different crime victim services have been awarded a $37 million grant.

Regional

Gov. Bill Lee in quarantine after member of security team tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Gov. Lee tested negative and is feeling well, but is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice, the Governor’s office said.