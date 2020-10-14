Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day numbers Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

You can watch his news conference below:

The governor announced 1,346 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said this is the highest number he has announced so far. The only exception being last week’s announcement including backlog numbers. Today’s number beats that; however, if you only look at the new daily cases.

171 of the new cases today were children 18-years-old and younger.

At least 83,013 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,276.

16,756 people have recovered from the virus.

1,718,612 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 4.72%.

