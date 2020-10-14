Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces highest single-day numbers Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.

You can watch his news conference below:

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Wednesday's COVID-19 update

Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The governor announced 1,346 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said this is the highest number he has announced so far. The only exception being last week’s announcement including backlog numbers. Today’s number beats that; however, if you only look at the new daily cases.

171 of the new cases today were children 18-years-old and younger.

At least 83,013 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,276.

16,756 people have recovered from the virus.

1,718,612 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 4.72%.

10.14.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.14.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

