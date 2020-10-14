Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made several stops Tuesday in Southeastern Kentucky, beginning in Corbin and ending in Middlesboro.

The senator discussed grant money that was brought into the region for the CARES Act and the impact it has made.

“Pineville Community Health Center received 4.4 million dollars in urgent relief from the CARES Act,” said McConnell.

The senator applauded Pineville Community Health Center for staying afloat through the last year of challenges. CEO Terry Nichols credits the CARES Act money.

“The COVID money came at an opportune time. It paid payroll for us that allowed us to concentrate money on some much-needed services,” said Nichols.

McConnell also stopped at Southeast Kentucky Technical and Community College to discuss the importance of the education it provides.

“These community colleges retrain people for jobs that actually exist,” said McConnell. “A lot of youngsters are not going to go to a four year college. They want to get an education to fit a job that actually exists.”

A few years ago, the college was in jeopardy of losing federal financial aid as the student loan default rate was more than 30% until the senator stepped in.

“Congressman Rogers and I changed the law and then asked the secretary of education to exempt Southeast Community college because of the economy condition, which they did,” said McConnell.

The legislation helped keep the college operating.

“Essentially in a nutshell it would shut us down if we had no financial assistance available through pell grants, cap and federal subsidized and unsubsidized loans," said Dr. Vic Adams, president and CEO of SKCTC.

The college trains many laid-off coal miners in technical fields.

“Those careers that are providing a living wage for the residents of our area and without this community college here just imagine the void,” said Dr. Adams.

Sen. McConnell said the full senate returns on Monday and he says the first order of business will be voting on another stimulus relief package.

“We’re out of money. I think we need more and one of the things we’re gonna do in the bill next week is replenish the PPP loan program," said McConnell.

He also discussed the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, saying she is more than qualified for the high court.

“She’s absolutely brilliant. One of the people asking her questions asked her, ‘What’s on your notepad?’ and she held it up nothing. She was answering all of these technical questions about important cases without a single note. She’s absolutely brilliant," said McConnell. "She’s just what America needs at this particular point.”

