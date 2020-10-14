Advertisement

Officials: Virtual learning will continue at one EKY high school until October 26th

Floyd Central High School
Floyd Central High School(Floyd Central High School)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at one Eastern Kentucky high school will stay out of in-person classes for a while longer.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced Wednesday students at Floyd Central High School will continue with virtual learning until October 26th.

“In keeping with being as transparent as possible, we have additional information affecting our students and staff at Floyd Central High School. Contact tracing is still ongoing for the high school, but at this point, we know we have 23 staff members on quarantine because of the high number of staff who cannot return to work. We have decided to remain virtual at FCHS until October 26th,” Adkins said in a news release.

He also said in the release all practices, games and other extracurricular activities are canceled for the school until Monday, October 19th. Officials will re-assess the situation then and make a decision on if the suspension needs to be extended.

School officials are in close contact with the Floyd County Health Department and they will continue to monitor the situation.

