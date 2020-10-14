NICU coming to Saint Joseph London in 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Saint Joseph Hospital in London announced a big addition to their facility on Wednesday.

They will add to their Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) starting in the first several months of 2021.

The news comes following a nearly $1 million donation from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) to the hospital in the hopes of creating new jobs and helping the local economy.

Officials say the funding was needed to complete the $1.4 million NICU project.

The remainder of the funds came from the WHAS Crusade for Children and proceeds raised by the London Gala for Hope.

Officials say most hospitals in their area of Southeastern Kentucky do not have both a birthing center and NICU, therefore if the baby is born prematurely, or with special needs, they currently have to be transferred more than 90 miles away to get treatment. With this expansion, Saint Joseph London will be one of only two in the region with that distinction.

“Infants born at Saint Joseph London in need of specialized care now must be taken to a facility with a NICU more than an hour’s drive from their families to get the care they need,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “This creates a significant hardship for the mother and family. The new NICU will serve southeastern Kentucky and will allow those babies to stay close to home and close to their parents for that important bonding time in the early days of their lives.”

The project will consist of a mix of new construction and renovation of existing space. It will add an area for family care and recovery. There will be four critical care bays and two private rooms on the third floor of the hospital. No word on when the project is expected to be finished.

