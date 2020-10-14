Mild day ahead with lots of sunshine, changes coming later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of a chilly morning, it’s shaping up to be a very nice day for this time of the year.

Today and Tonight

There’s really nothing major to report today. We will see a clear morning give way to a beautiful sunny day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s, which is several degrees above average for October.

Tonight, clear skies will drop us down into the low to mid-50s in most locations.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start Thursday sunny, but clouds will start to move in later in the day and rain chances are not far behind them as the second cold front of the week moves into the region. The rain chances will pick up late Thursday night and some models have them following us into Friday until around midday before we start to see some clearing. Highs will soar into the upper 70s ahead of the front, drop to around 50 behind it and struggle to get into the mid-50s as skies clear on Friday.

If the skies clear completely out Friday night, which I suspect they will, two things will happen. It will be a chilly night for football fans and we will likely have frost Saturday morning. Lows are forecast to drop into the mid-30s but could go lower in those sheltered valleys.

Saturday and Sunday look pretty nice with lots of sunshine. Both days will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

