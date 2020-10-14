Advertisement

Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween

Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE3 News)
Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE3 News)(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of unprecedented changes, there’s no doubt Halloween is going to be different, but one Louisville man is hoping to keep trick-or-treaters satisfied with a little ingenuity.

Josh Walker’s pandemic precautions may keep the candy flowing. Little ghosts and ghouls will soon be storming the sidewalk in front of his Schnitzelburg home in search of something sweet. This year, a homemade PVC chute is his new trick when it comes to handing out candy.

“Basically, the whole idea is to not touch the candy at all with my hands,” Walker said. “So, I have my little grabber tool here. I’m well over six feet away from the kids when I’m doing it too.”

Walker stands on his porch, uses a tool to pick up a piece of candy, drops it into the tube and gravity sends it to trick-or-treaters waiting on the other side.

Not only has he rigged one up for himself, but he’s helping out his neighbors too.

“My neighbor Kelly here,” he said, pointing his neighbor out. “My neighbor Tanya, over there. Linda, down there. I gave her one too. So, there’s a few of us.”

Walker also plans to set out hand sanitizer on Halloween for those stopping by. He adds the goal is to keep kids safe and not let COVID creep into Halloween.

“This year has been bad enough for the kids with school being closed,” Walker said. “Pools were closed all summer. If you can make this safe to do, it’ll give the kids something fun, something to look forward to.”

Walker said his neighborhood usually gets a good number of trick-or-treaters, and he hopes to see them all back this year.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mild day ahead with lots of sunshine, changes coming later this week

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a bit of a chilly morning, it’s shaping up to be a very nice day for this time of the year.

State

Nearly 20 quarantined from Ashland elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials said the exposure happened in a kindergarten classroom.

State

The Salvation Army starts Christmas programs early because of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Salvation Army has ramped up their efforts to help the community.

News

Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

State

WATCH | Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Latest News

News

WATCH | AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

Updated: 4 hours ago
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

News

WATCH | Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 4 hours ago
Band practice in Estill County came to a screeching halt after a drunk driver barreled onto the field.

State

Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While Dr. Ryan Stanton said there is a decreased risk of transmission while outdoors, there are reports of outside gatherings where COVID-19 has spread, so the threat is still there.

Regional

WSAZ Investigates | Cell tower signals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
Some residents in rural Appalachia say they have trouble making calls in an emergency, even though a cell tower is installed near their home.

State

Kentucky recovery centers awarded $2.8 million grant through CARES Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Fourteen recovery centers across the Commonwealth are eligible to receive approximately $200,000 through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding.