Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Wednesday

Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and deaths on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new deaths and 31 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 692 with 167 active. Health officials also said that an employee at IGA in Barbourville tested positive. If you were at this business Saturday, October 10th between the hours of 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. you should monitor for symptoms.

The Johnson County Health Department is warning that if you attended Ramey Branch Church on Wednesday, October 7th or Sunday, October 11th you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Magoffin County Health Department is also warning that if you attended New Generation Church Wednesday, October 7th or Sunday, October 11th that you were possibly exposed to COVID-19. Health officials also say if you attended Victorious Faith Church in Floyd County Friday night on October 9th you may have been exposed to the virus.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 572. 38 of those are active and two are in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new cases and seven probable cases. There is one new case in Knott County bringing the county’s total to 262 with 116 active. Lee County had three new cases bringing the county’s total to 25 with 10 active. Two cases were reported in Leslie County which brings the county’s total to 106 with 52 active. Letcher County had three new cases bringing the county’s total to 258 with 131 active. There are four new cases in Owsley County bringing the county’s total to 56 with 17 active. There are seven new cases in Perry County bringing the county’s total to 391 with 80 active. Health officials also reported three recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 19 new cases, one probable case, and one hospitalized case in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 382 with 70 active. Jackson County has five probable cases and one recovered case bringing the county’s total to 234 with 36 active. Rockcastle County reported one new case and 11 recovered cases. The positive case comes from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. This brings the county’s total to 182 with 61 active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,141 with 249 active and 13 in the hospital.

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 674. Health officials also warned that if you ordered food from Domino’s at 937 N Highway 25W in Williamsburg between 5 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, October 11th or Monday, October 12th you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This warning applies to both pick-up and delivery.

The Harlan County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 542.

