Advertisement

Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After several reports of people not wearing facial coverings at outdoor events, there seems to be a mask misconception that local health experts are trying to clear up.

“I think there’s a feeling that you’re outside, you’re in your own seat, that there may be enough separation between people that you don’t need it,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said. “The problem is, as we increase the number of people at these events and decrease that distancing, it does increase that potential for spread.”

Reports of people not wearing facial coverings outside are plaguing everything from high school up to professional sports, weddings, and other outdoor events.

Dr. Stanton is also the medical director for NASCAR’s safety team. While he said in motorsports there has been a no-tolerance policy for not wearing masks, other venues may not be as vigilant.

“We’ve seen everything from places that say we’re going to allow full fans with no rules on masks or anything like that to places that say they’re allowing a limited number of fans and requiring masks and say if you don’t wear the mask they’ll kick you out,” Stanton said.

While Stanton said there is a decreased risk of transmission while outdoors, there are reports of outside gatherings where COVID-19 has spread so the threat is still there.

So, regardless of the differing level of enforcement at any given event, Stanton said your best forms of prevention will remain face masks and social distancing.

“As we increase the number of people at games and increase the frequency of these events, we’re going to increase the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” Stanton said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

State

WATCH | Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

News

WATCH | AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

Updated: 1 hour ago
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

News

WATCH | Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 1 hour ago
Band practice in Estill County came to a screeching halt after a drunk driver barreled onto the field.

Latest News

News

Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made several stops Tuesday in Southeastern Kentucky, beginning in Corbin and ending in Middlesboro.

News

AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Regional

How to get restful sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors say one area suffering at the hands of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is bedtime, especially falling asleep and staying asleep.

State

Police: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals on driver

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

News

More than $450,000 in grants awarded to Bell County Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
During two of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stops in Southeastern Kentucky, Hilda Legg with the United States Department of Agriculture announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for Bell County.