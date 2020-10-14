Kentucky Power & Big Sandy RECC team up with local college for lineman training program

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in our region will soon have a new place to train if they want to become part of a quickly growing career field.

The Hager Hill campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) will soon have a new lineman training center.

Linemen are professionals trained to install, maintain, and repair high-powered electrical lines.

BSCTC partnered with Kentucky Power and Big Sandy RECC to make the program possible.

The center will have a simulated lineman’s work environment with poles placed and a bucket truck, which was donated by Kentucky Power.

Officials say students will learn how to safely use all the equipment in an area designed to simulate working in the field.

If you are interested in the Lineman Training Program, you can contact BSCTC Workforce Solutions at (606) 218-1280.

