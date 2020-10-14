Gov. Bill Lee in quarantine after member of security team tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee’s office announced a member of the Governor’s Executive Security Detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Lee tested negative and is feeling well, but is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice, the Governor’s office said.

“Governor’s Office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “The regularly scheduled, in-person press briefing will be canceled and Gov. Lee will provide an update to reporters by phone this afternoon with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.