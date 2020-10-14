Floyd Central halts activities this week due to COVID concerns
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, Floyd Central has halted activities this week. This includes the Jaguars volleyball match with Paintsville on Thursday and football game against Breathitt County on Friday.
This decision comes after Floyd Central moved to online classes on Monday due to a positive case from a staff member. On Tuesday, the Floyd County Health Department warned people who attended either the Jaguars football game against Magoffin County on October 9, or the volleyball game against Pikeville on October 8 to monitor their symptoms.
The Jaguars volleyball team is set to participate in the 58th District tournament next weekn.
Breathitt County will now host Greenup County on Friday in football.
