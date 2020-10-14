COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Kentucky’s rural counties

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are seeing more rural counties in the red zone.

The red zone classification brings with it a strong recommendation for virtual learning. About 25 Kentucky counties are now in the state’s red zone.

Tuesday, Dr. Steven Stack pointed out that they’re mostly rural communities.

The red zone classification brings with it a strong recommendation for virtual learning. About 25 Kentucky counties are now in the state's red zone.

Rockcastle County is one of the recent communities to jump into the red.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, it was listed as yellow at the beginning of October, and less than two weeks later, it moved into orange, then red.

Just Tuesday, Rockcastle County Schools announced a student tested positive for the virus. The health department is now working on contact tracing for students who may have been exposed.

Some people we talked to in the county say they weren’t aware of how quickly it has spread throughout the community and now they’re worried.

“To me, it’s pretty scary. It makes me wonder what you’re going to do when you have to go to the grocery store or even go outside because could somebody else be contagious?” said Leslie Faulkner, Rockcastle County resident.

The state recommends that schools in red counties should not have in-person classes, but right now it’s still not clear what the district will do moving forward.

As of Tuesday’s report, Rockcastle County had 236 total cases of COVID-19.

