Big cool down on the way as cold front arrives Thursday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Thursday and Friday

Sunshine will continue for most of the day Thursday before that cold front arrives later that night. Highs will get into the mid-70s. Clouds will start to increase later Thursday night as that cold front moves in. Scattered showers arrive late Thursday night and stick around a little bit into Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

That rain doesn’t look to last long on Friday. Most models have clouds clearing out pretty quickly. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s! We will see our first frost of the season Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Weekend

The sunshine and cooler temperatures continue into the weekend! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

It’ll be a little bit cooler this weekend but still nice. Get out and enjoy it!

Extended Forecast

Models are all over the place when it comes to next week’s weather pattern.

We could possibly see another system move in Monday into Tuesday, but models are disagreeing on that right now.

It does look like we will be slightly cooler to start off the week with highs in the low to mid-60s. We’ve added in some scattered rain chances Monday and Tuesday. We look to warm up into the mid-70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

