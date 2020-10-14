Advertisement

Battlefield in Southern Kentucky now included in National Park System

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Mill Springs, a Civil war battlefield in Southern Kentucky was included in the National Park System. Mill Springs is now declared a national monument.

In January of 1862, the Union army was victorious in their battle at Mill Springs.

Historians say the Mill Springs victory was especially meaningful to President Lincoln, who believed Kentucky staying in the Union was crucial to victory.

Restoration of the battlefield began in 1990 to preserve the cemetery grounds where the battle took place. Congressman Hal Rogers says the President signed a declaration putting the area into the National Parks system and what has followed has been numerous projects to preserve the area.

Congressman Rogers said “You had to tread lightly to steer clear of the trash and beer cans—but now the whole world will know about Mill Springs, Kentucky. And they will come here and take a guided tour of the battlefield.”

Mill Springs covers 900 acres, stretching into Wayne County. Officials remain encouraged as they hope to include the Wayne County sites into the National Park System, as well.

