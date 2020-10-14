Advertisement

‘Barkley 2020’: Dog’s political signs make Nebraska neighborhood smile

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everywhere you turn, it seems, there are political signs. But soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of homes all over the Omaha-metro.

Maggie Perrigo works for sign company Curzon Promotional Graphics. That employment background — and all of the political signs she saw in her own neighborhood — gave her an idea.

“I just thought it would be really funny to put my dopey dogs face on a sign that looked like a serious political sign that, you know, a human would want — but it’s my dog’s face," Perrigo said with a laugh.

Well, she did, and her dog Barkley’s sign is making an impression.

Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.
Maggie Perrigo is making neighbors smile with political signs for her dog, Barkley.(Leigh Waldman)

“Within a couple of hours, people were walking by and laughing and taking pictures,” she said.

The sign features the 4-year-old boxer’s face and his campaign slogan: “I like cheese.” Perrigo said Barkley is a cheese snob — his favorites are hard cheeses.

“Parmesan, probably. Something a little salty," she said while feeding Barkley cheese on her front porch.

In less than a week’s time, her signs have started a movement.

“A lot of people want their own signs with their own dogs on it," Perrigo said.

Dogs like Lucy, whose sign says she is “begging for your vote”; or like Sergeant, who has a thing for squirrels.

Perrigo said she never intended for her dog’s sign to gain so much attention, but she’s happy it’s making people smile.

“I think it’s really cool that just putting a little yard sign out can make people laugh and think about something else I guess," she said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park- 6 p.m.

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pandemic creates resurgence for geocaching at Breaks Interstate Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Breaks Interstate Park is a hot spot for geocaching.

News

One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

You can get coronavirus more than once

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
An elderly Dutch woman has become the first known person to die from catching COVID-19 twice.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Officials say several counties are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases right now. Six counties in Eastern Kentucky are in the red category on the state incidence map as of the last update on Tuesday.

News

COVID-19 Reinfection at 5:30pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Mill Springs battlefield declared a national park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Kanye West reacts to test results showing him with more votes than Trump, Biden in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In addition to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden being on the ballot, rapper and music producer Kanye West is also running for president as an independent candidate.

News

Battlefield in Southern Kentucky now included in National Park System

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mill Springs became part of the National Parks System on Tuesday.

State

Marsy’s Law is back on the ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Your ballot may look a little different depending on where you live, but the one thing every voter will be deciding on is Marsy’s Law.