Advertisement

At least two people injured in Perry County shooting, police on scene

Police are on the scene of a shooting that left at least two people injured in Perry County.
Police are on the scene of a shooting that left at least two people injured in Perry County.(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a breaking story in Perry County.

Police tell WYMT at least two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened on Montgomery Creek Road in the Vicco community.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are shutting down the road and it will stay closed for a while.

The scene is very active and there is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers tell us no one is charged in connection with the case at this time.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres is there and is gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials: Virtual learning will continue at one EKY high school until October 26th

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Officials said in a news release all practices, games and other extracurricular activities are canceled for the school until Monday, October 19th.

News

Harlan County business robbed, police looking for suspects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Police tell us approximately $750 was robbed from the business.

Forecast

Mild day ahead with lots of sunshine, changes coming later this week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a bit of a chilly morning, it’s shaping up to be a very nice day for this time of the year.

State

Salvation army starts winter efforts early because of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The salvation army is fundraising early this year due to COVID-19

Latest News

State

Nearly 20 quarantined from Ashland elementary school

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials said the exposure happened in a kindergarten classroom.

State

The Salvation Army starts Christmas programs early because of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Salvation Army has ramped up their efforts to help the community.

News

Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

State

WATCH | Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Updated: 13 hours ago
Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

News

WATCH | AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

Updated: 13 hours ago
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

News

WATCH | Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 13 hours ago
Band practice in Estill County came to a screeching halt after a drunk driver barreled onto the field.