At least two people injured in Perry County shooting, police on scene

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a breaking story in Perry County.

Police tell WYMT at least two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened on Montgomery Creek Road in the Vicco community.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are shutting down the road and it will stay closed for a while.

The scene is very active and there is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers tell us no one is charged in connection with the case at this time.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres is there and is gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.