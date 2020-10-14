AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

AppHarvest presented Rowan County students with one of the newest pieces of AgriTech Tuesday. The shipping container has been redesigned to grow fruits and vegetables with using LED technology and other new growing practices.

The container represents just a piece of AppHarvest’s 2.76 million square-foot greenhouse being built in the county. The facility will supply fresh fruits and vegetables to a large chunk of the United States and become the supplier for 25 grocers. The idea ditches foreign imports of fresh food.

Agriculture teacher Bradley McKinney say his students will have an opportunity many will never have during their time in high school. The container can grow up to 500 heads of lettuce and hundreds of other fresh produce. Their plan is to use the produce to feed students in the cafeteria and also help other students in need. He says there is also an opportunity for his students to get a lesson in business.

“As we increase and increase more volume, we will probably open up a market to our local restaurants,” said McKinney. “We’ve already got many local restaurants that are interested in that and it will be sky’s the limit.”

The community had a chance to take in the newest classroom and that is where we found sophomore FFA member Camron Boyd. Boyd was excited but surprised this was in his hometown. He hopes it opens more doors for him moving forward.

“I feel like it is going to give me a better education and a better way to use this technology,” said Boyd. “It is pretty cool this is in Rowan County. It is pretty cool that it is here. I feel like it would be in Lexington or other big places rather than our small town.”

This is the third container farm AppHarvest has presented to eastern Kentucky.

