Advertisement

AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

AppHarvest presented Rowan County students with one of the newest pieces of AgriTech Tuesday. The shipping container has been redesigned to grow fruits and vegetables with using LED technology and other new growing practices.

The container represents just a piece of AppHarvest’s 2.76 million square-foot greenhouse being built in the county. The facility will supply fresh fruits and vegetables to a large chunk of the United States and become the supplier for 25 grocers. The idea ditches foreign imports of fresh food.

Read more about AppHarvest here.

Agriculture teacher Bradley McKinney say his students will have an opportunity many will never have during their time in high school. The container can grow up to 500 heads of lettuce and hundreds of other fresh produce. Their plan is to use the produce to feed students in the cafeteria and also help other students in need. He says there is also an opportunity for his students to get a lesson in business.

“As we increase and increase more volume, we will probably open up a market to our local restaurants,” said McKinney. “We’ve already got many local restaurants that are interested in that and it will be sky’s the limit.”

The community had a chance to take in the newest classroom and that is where we found sophomore FFA member Camron Boyd. Boyd was excited but surprised this was in his hometown. He hopes it opens more doors for him moving forward.

“I feel like it is going to give me a better education and a better way to use this technology,” said Boyd. “It is pretty cool this is in Rowan County. It is pretty cool that it is here. I feel like it would be in Lexington or other big places rather than our small town.”

This is the third container farm AppHarvest has presented to eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Mitch McConnell makes stops in Bell County, talks CARES Act impact

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made several stops Tuesday in Southeastern Kentucky, beginning in Corbin and ending in Middlesboro.

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Regional

How to get restful sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctors say one area suffering at the hands of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is bedtime, especially falling asleep and staying asleep.

State

Police: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals on driver

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

Latest News

News

More than $450,000 in grants awarded to Bell County Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
During two of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stops in Southeastern Kentucky, Hilda Legg with the United States Department of Agriculture announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for Bell County.

News

Pikeville coffee shop celebrates pastors for Pastor Appreciation Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
FaithLife Market is brewing up a promotion to celebrate area pastors.

News

First day of in-person absentee voting considered success in Pike County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Kentucky's in-person absentee voting is now underway until Nov. 2.

News

Grants for bell county.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

COVID-19 survivor at 6pm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Amy McGrath speak in Kentucky Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6