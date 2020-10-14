Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron will have armed security the rest of year due to ’credible threats'

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron will have armed security through the end of the year.

This comes after he received threats to his safety following the decision made in the Breonna Taylor case. None of the officers involved were charged for her death.

State contracts show approval of $300,000 to be used to provide around the clock armed security for Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his family. The contract provides 24/7 security to the attorney general through the end of the year.

He has received national attention because of his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

His office told us they had received detailed threats against the attorney general, his wife, and members of his family. They said given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.

We know of at least one threat. A man from Kansas facing a federal charge because of a voicemail left on a tip line for the Breonna Taylor case.

Cameron received criticism from celebrities, including being called out on Saturday Night Live, for his office’s handling of the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

His office said there were discussions about having Kentucky State Police or other local law-enforcement provide that security but that ended up not being able to happen. While Cameron’s office is in Frankfort his home is in Louisville.

That security that contract runs through the end of this year. We don’t know yet if it will be extended into next year.

