$37 million in funding for crime victim service coming to Eastern Kentucky

(WLUC)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday more than $37 million was awarded from the Victims of Crime Act Program (VOCA) to crime victim service providers in Kentucky.

The funding will be dispersed between 133 different crime victim organizations that provide services for people such as domestic and sexual violence victims, families affected by physical abuse, human trafficking and more.

“It is a priority for my administration to support direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes – they should have every resource we can provide to them as they walk the path toward healing and recovery,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding is vital to these 133 programs that work tirelessly to respond to the emotional and physical needs of survivors and provide a much-deserved measure of safety and security.”

Eastern Kentucky programs funded by the grand will be:

Big Sandy Area Development District: Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of KY, Judi’s Place CAC and CASA of Eastern Kentucky and Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

Kentucky River Area Development District: L.K.L.P. Safe House, Kentucky River Community Care, KY River CAC, and the 47th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Cumberland Valley Area Development District: Laurel County Attorney’s Office, Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, and Cumberland River Comprehensive Care.

Lake Cumberland Area Development District: CASA of Southern KY, the 11th Judicial Circuit, and Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Bluegrass Area Development District: Greenhouse17, Ampersand Sexual Violence Resources Center, CAC of the Bluegrass, CASA of Lexington, The Sunshine Center, Fayette County Attorney’s Office, and Franklin County Fiscal Court.

VOCA has awarded this grant before back in 2015 for $6.2 million. The dramatic increase in the amount granted was in part due to the pandemic.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. “Special effort was made to support innovative practices like restorative justice, as well as culturally specific services and expansion of telehealth services in the wake of the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

