Gov. Beshear announces 14 new deaths Tuesday, positivity rate rises to 4.59%
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.
You can watch his news conference below:
The governor announced 776 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky.
At least 81,691 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,269.
13,986 people have recovered from the virus.
81,691 Kentuckians have received tests.
The positivity rate is 4.59%.
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.