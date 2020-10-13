Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 14 new deaths Tuesday, positivity rate rises to 4.59%

Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch his news conference below:

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The governor announced 776 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 81,691 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,269.

13,986 people have recovered from the virus.

81,691 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.59%.

10.13.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.13.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

