Gov. Beshear announces 14 new deaths Tuesday, positivity rate rises to 4.59%

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 776 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 81,691 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,269.

13,986 people have recovered from the virus.

81,691 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.59%.

