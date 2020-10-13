Virginia man shoots into Wise County home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Department said they got a call on Monday about someone shooting into a home on Gardner Hollow Road.

When police arrived at the home they found 27-year-old Manuela Solo of Lynchburg with a rifle.

Solo told police that the people who lived in the home had disrespected him.

Several witnesses said they saw Solo fire multiple rounds into the home.

There were bullet holes in the homes' walls, ceiling, cabinets, washer, dryer, door, and roof.

Solo is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm for a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm at a residence, and destruction of property.

