UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Overall UK students who were watching Monday night’s debate between Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath thought it was a pretty decent debate.

Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

Members of the UK Student Government Association helped make the debate possible, submitting questions from college students across Kentucky.

They also encouraged UK students to tune in for the debate.

We spoke to a few students after the debate. All thought McConnell and McGrath we’re cordial towards each other in addressing the pandemic, racial justice, college funding, etc.

They weighed in on what they thought were some of the candidates' high moments and low moments:

“I think McGrath has one of her strongest debates, particularly when she was addressing the issue of eastern Kentucky and health care,” Aidan O' Brien said. “I actually thought McConnell’s weakest issues ending up being the question of Breonna Taylor. I don’t he actually answered the question of whether or not justice was done in that case.”

“I think McConnell did well by being tepid," said Jakob Speta. "I think that was the plan all along.”

“There was not any mention of grad loans or our graduate students and they take on loads of debt,” said Seth Woods, UK grad student.

Although they thought Monday night went OK, students tell us they would like to see another debate between the candidates before the election, explaining that the candidates didn’t go as in depth on some issues as they would have liked.

